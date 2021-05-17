Frankie Morris: Divers join search for missing teenager
- Published
Police divers have been joining in the search for a missing teenager from Anglesey.
Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, was last seen near the Vaynol Arms in Gwynedd on 2 May, a day after going to a rave at a disused quarry.
The North West Police Underwater Search and Marine Unit tweeted divers were searching the Afon Cegin.
Three people have been arrested, one on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, North Wales Police said.
A second man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
Frankie was last seen on CCTV pushing his bike near the Vaynol Arms.
Officers said they had spoken to a cyclist who was caught on CCTV in the area but he was no longer part of their investigation.
Ch Insp Owain Llewelyn said because of the ongoing investigation the road from Pont Felin, Pentir, heading towards Waen Wen would be closed until further notice.
He appealed for a number of drivers to get in touch.
North Wales Police also want to talk to three male cyclists seen near the pub at about 13:45 BST that day.
Many volunteers have been involved in the search, using drones and dogs.
Ch Insp Owain Llewelyn said "several useful reports and pieces of information" were being assessed.
"If there is anyone who was at the rave at the disused quarry in Waunfawr on Saturday, please use this link to contact us, anonymously if you prefer," he said.