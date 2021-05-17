Zebu: No-one hurt when ship became stuck on Holyhead breakwater
No-one was hurt when a historical 100ft (30m) tall ship become stuck on a breakwater after drifting from its mooring, its owners have said.
The Zebu drifted from Holyhead New Harbour on to the wall at about 15:50 BST on Saturday.
The two people on board got off the ship but it remains stuck on the rocks on the foundation of the breakwater.
A coastguard operation is being planned and insurance assessors are due to visit on Monday.
People have been warned to stay away from the breakwater.
Owners Tall Ship Zebu tweeted: "We are relieved to report that no-one was injured.
"We are working with relevant parties to ascertain what the situation is and we extend our sincere gratitude to all who have assisted and offered their support, we really do appreciate it."
Stena Line, which owns Holyhead port, said it was waiting for further information from the ship's owners about their plans for the vessel.
It is not the first time the Zebu, built in 1938, has got into trouble. In 2015, it sunk while moored at Liverpool's Albert Dock.
It sailed 69,000 miles (112,000km) and visited 41 countries for a youth development project, Operation Raleigh, in 1984.
It also featured on the BBC's Who Do You Think You Are programme in 2008, when interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen sailed on the vessel.
Zebu is a traditional brigantine rigged tall ship and was declared the National Historic Ships regional flagship of the year for the north-west of England in 2020.
The ship's website describes it as the world's first historic tall ship to have an "electric auxiliary propulsion system".