A465: Dashcam appeal after fatal Valleys car crash
Officers are appealing for dashcam footage following a fatal car crash on the Heads of the Valleys road in Wales.
Robbie-Lee Selway, 21, from Merthyr Tydfil, died in a two-car crash on the A465 near Merthyr last Thursday.
Mr Selway was a passenger in a blue Ford Fiesta, which The Independent Office for Police Conduct believe was may have been being chased by police.
South Wales Police are urging anyone who may have seen the car before the crash to contact them.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash on 13 May.
Two other men, aged 22 and 25 have also been arrested in connection with the incident.
Mr Selway died after the Ford Fiesta he was in collided with a white Renault Clio at about 11:00 BST between the Hirwaun and Llwydcoed crematorium junctions of the A465 in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Two men, aged 18 and 22, a 25-year-old man from Cardiff and a 32-year-old woman from Tenby, Pembrokeshire, were taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales after the crash.Det Serg Huw O'Connell, of South Wales Police's serious collision investigation unit, urged anyone who may have seen the Ford Fiesta between 08:00 and 11:00 on that Thursday morning to contact the police.
"We are aware that the vehicle had been sighted in the Gurnos, Penybryn, Galon Uchaf, Cefn Coed, Aberdare and Penywaun areas prior to the collision," he said."Anyone who may have seen the Fiesta and the manner in which it was being driven or anyone who may have any dash-cam footage of the car prior to the collision or the incident and who has not already done so is asked to contact us."
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was investigating the incident.