Euro 2020: Wales fans urged not to travel to Italy and Azerbaijan
- Published
Welsh football fans have been warned against travelling to Wales' delayed Euro 2020 group games in Azerbaijan and Italy due to Covid restrictions.
Thousands of fans had hoped to watch their team in the Euros next month as Wales play Switzerland and Turkey in Baku before facing Italy in Rome.
But the FA of Wales said the UK Foreign Office had "issued advice" warning Wales fans "not to travel".
Azerbaijan and Italy are currently on the UK's amber travel list.
Although travel is no longer illegal to countries on the amber list, UK governments have advised people not travel to amber countries.
Changes to Covid rules mean holidays abroad to some "green list" countries are now allowed, like Portugal.
However, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has urged people against any unnecessary foreign travel..
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it had been in talks about games at the European Championships with the UK government and has now confirmed fans "attending the matches will not be deemed as essential travel".
"Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the FCDO (the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) has issued advice warning Cymru fans not to travel to Baku or Rome as Azerbaijan and Italy are on the UK Government's Amber list," an FAW statement said.
The FAW has asked fans who may still want to travel to see their team play in a second successive European Championships to make "an informed choice".
"For those fans who remain determined to travel despite the warnings, the FAW strongly advises that fans check that their travel insurance is still valid and fit for purpose," their statement added.
This summer's European Championship, already delayed by 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is being staged in different countries across Europe.
Wales are due to play Switzerland in Baku on 12 June and Turkey in the Azerbaijan capital on 16 June before facing the Italians in Rome on 20 June.
However, the countries remain on the government's amber list, meaning all but essential travel is not advised, and quarantine rules remain in place.
Anyone travelling from amber countries must self-isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK.
The Foreign Office has advised British nationals not to travel to amber or red list countries, in a bid to prevent new variants entering the UK.
"Azerbaijan and Italy are Amber and the FCDO Travel Advice advises against all but essential travel based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks," the FAW said.
The FAW said the travel advice would invalidate most standard travel insurance policies, and "most UK tour operators won't send customers to places" where the FCDO advises against travel.
'Fans dilemma'
Vince Alm, chairman of the Football Supporters Association Cymru, told Radio Wales the traffic light system was leaving fans confused.
"The system is not fan friendly that's for sure," he said.
"We would have preferred either red or green and no amber, because there's no ambiguity then, you either can go or you can't go.
"It leaves a lot of fans in a dilemma. The advice is not to go because it's not essential travel, but you can go if you quarantine. So it's make your own mind up."
He added: "A lot of fans would have paid a lot of money upfront, which they can't now recoup because the insurance won't pay out because it's an amber country.
"You won't get a refund on your ticket and you won't get a refund on your hotel. I'm not 100% about flights but we're being told if it's amber, it should leave fans out of pocket by thousands of pounds. That's the problem."
Mr Alm said he believed "the majority of fans" who had tickets would still travel "for the simple fact they won't want the hassle of trying to chase the insurance companies to get their tickets".
"Many can also work from home so the quarantine when they come back doesn't affect them," he said.