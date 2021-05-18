Covid: Concern as Indian variant cases double in Wales
People are being warned "not to become complacent" after confirmed cases of an Indian variant of Covid-19 more than doubled in Wales in under a week.
Public Health Wales (PHW) said 25 cases of the "variant of concern" had now been confirmed, with most linked to international travel.
With numbers up from 11 in less than a week, PHW urged people to take precautions as lockdown eases.
Wales dropped to alert level two on Monday.
Pubs and restaurants were able to reopen indoors with social distancing, while cinemas, theatres, visitor attractions and indoor play centres could open for the first time in months.
However, as the lockdown changes were announced, the first minister said he had "held back" on easing measures further due to concerns about the Indian variant.
And although people are allowed to travel to a limited number of countries, Mark Drakeford has advised people to stay in the UK this year.
On Monday, England's health minister Matt Hancock told the House of Commons there were now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK, meaning a 77% increase of the variant in less than a week.
Figures published last Thursday showed there were 11 confirmed cases of the variant of concern, which originated in India, in Wales.
Dr Giri Shankar, who is leading PHW's response to the pandemic, confirmed on Tuesday this had now increased to 25.
He said the majority were associated with travel, and "robust contact tracing processes" were in place.
"The emergence of another transmissible new variant is a reminder that we should not become complacent, even as rates of the coronavirus across Wales remain low," he said.
"Protect yourself and others by remaining at least two metres away from everyone else, washing your hands regularly, and by wearing a face covering where required.
"Self-isolate and get a test if you or anyone in your household develop symptoms."
New health minister Baroness Eluned Morgan previously said she had not ruled targeted vaccination programmes if cases continued to rise in communities.
It comes after more than 6,200 people were vaccinated in Bolton, at the weekend after a spike in cases of the variant, with Mr Hancock not ruling out a local lockdown in the area.
The weekly case rate for Wales now stands at 9.5 for every 100,000 people, while over 2m people have now had their first dose of a vaccine.