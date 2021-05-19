Covid: WHO urges Wales to delay giving children jabs
- Published
Wales has been urged to delay giving children a Covid jab and instead donate the vaccines to low-income countries.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Tuesday it was likely the Welsh government would want to roll out jabs for children later this year if licences were granted.
But the World Health Organization (WHO) said children were very low risk unless they have underlying health conditions.
The Welsh government said it is waiting for advice from the UK advisory group.
Pfizer has had its jab authorised for 12-15 year olds in the US, and it is applying to do the same in the UK.
UK health secretary Matt Hancock said enough Pfizer vaccine had been bought to vaccinate all children over 12 and clinical studies showed the vaccine was safe and effective among 12-18 year olds.
The WHO has said it will ultimately be "wanting to vaccinate all people in our populations" and added it is "good news" that vaccines are safe to use in children.
"But we're saying at the moment they're a very low risk group, unless they have underlying diseases or they're vulnerable," WHO spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris told BBC Radio Wales.
"There is such a shortage of supply in the world. We are 190 million doses short of what we predicted for June - so we're saying, just wait... if you've got such surplus that you can now go to that group, look to donating doses, so that you can stop the pandemic that's just raging in so many countries."
She continued: "The most self-interested thing you could do at the moment is ensure that the whole world is getting vaccinated…
"We have got many countries where even the health care workers have not been vaccinated, and we're now seeing in a country like India, where the vaccination had only reached one to 2% of people, what that means. So we really, really need to step up the vaccination around the world."
The Welsh Government said they are "awaiting advice from the JCVI regarding vaccination of children of secondary school age".
"Vaccine supply is procured on a UK wide basis and the UK is one of the largest donors in the Covax initiative which is helping to ensure a fair distribution of COVID vaccines to other countries," a spokesman added.