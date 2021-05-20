Denbighshire: Bins fitted with microchips to catch non-recyclers
- Published
Microchips will be fitted to bins to monitor what people are throwing away as part of a move to fine residents who fail to recycle.
Black bins and food caddies will be fitted with the chips in Denbighshire as council chiefs aim to recycle 70% of all waste by 2024-25.
In a report, the council said the new waste collection system would help change behaviour.
It comes as the area moves towards only collecting black bins once a month.
Neighbouring Conwy was the first council in England and Wales to roll out monthly rounds for general household waste in September 2018 following a trial.
Last year a study by Denbighshire County Council found about 20% of households were not recycling food waste, and the council approved plans to shake-up the service.
Under the changes - set to be rolled out county-wide once a new waste depot has opened - fortnightly black bin collections will move to once a month.
Recycling, food, and nappy waste will be picked up once a week.
In a series of reports put before the council, the changes include the creation of a Behaviour Change Unit, including enforcement officers, and a scheme aimed at reducing litter in West Rhyl.
This includes the use of transparent reusable gull-proof sacks and bags, which will be microchipped, and collected once a week, in a bid to stop seagulls tearing open bags in the area.
Similar bags have been introduced in other seaside areas by authorities, after issues with gulls getting access to food waste placed in the rubbish bags.
A report to the council says the date of the roll-out to all households depends on the completion of a new waste sorting centre, which is expected to be up and running by summer 2023, after being hit by Covid delays.
The plans, which were initially approved by the council's cabinet in December 2018, are set to cost the authority around £17.5M, but will reduce the annual cost of waste management by an estimated £500,000 a year.
Work is due to start on the new waste sorting centre this summer.