Frankie Morris: Missing teen's graffiti 'should be preserved'
- Published
Friends of a missing teenager from Anglesey say they want his graffiti tags to be preserved.
Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, was last seen near the Vaynol Arms in Gwynedd on 2 May, a day after going to a rave at a disused quarry.
His friends say leaving his "crazy" tags at different locations in Bangor and Anglesey would provide "a little piece of Frankie" for his loved ones.
Bangor and Gwynedd councils have been asked to comment.
"The graffiti Frankie has scattered all around Bangor should be kept - it would be really good if the council left it untouched," said Alex Hugo Hughes.
"It was part of Frankie's creativity, and he did it regardless of the consequences.
"It would be a good gesture for his family and friends to preserve it in his memory, especially the one on the old Post Office building in Bangor."
Frankie was last seen on CCTV pushing his bike near the Vaynol Arms in Pentir, and police have continued to appeal for information as police divers joined the search.
Three people who were previously arrested in connection with Frankie's disappearance, one on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, have been released under police investigation.