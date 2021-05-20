'Disturbing' footage as 'yobs' set cars on fire in Swansea
- Published
Gangs of "yobs" have been setting fire to cars and rolling them down a hill in Swansea in "disturbing" footage circulating on social media.
South Wales Police said they attended "large scale disorder" in the Mayhill area of the city on Thursday evening.
Welsh Parliament member Tom Giffard has called the scenes "disturbing" as officers said the public are "requested to disperse and leave the area".
Swansea's leader called it "absolutely disgusting behaviour by yobs".
"This is completely unacceptable and inexcusable behaviour," said councillor Rob Stewart.
"Our thoughts are with the residents who have had to put up with this utterly despicable behaviour in our community."
One local resident, who did not want to be named, told the BBC the disturbance "all started with some fireworks at around 7.30pm".
"Police initially turned up and got out of the van to try to stop what was happening," he said.
"But they got pelted with rocks and then they got back in the van and left.
"We were trapped in the house with two young kids. They were really scared so I put them at the back of the house."
Disturbing scenes from Mayhill on social media this evening. Police are in attendance and are asking the public to stay away from the area. Hoping this gets sorted as quickly as possible. https://t.co/lXBLCswO5d— Tom Giffard MS (@TomGiffard) May 20, 2021
"There were loads of teenagers and they were rolling a car down the street and setting cars on fire.
"We're getting out of here tonight now and going to stay elsewhere with family just in case they come back."
Police have said there a "number of our officers" are at the scene of the "large scale disorder" and added: "Those involved can expect to face robust action."