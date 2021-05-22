Hundreds demand 'free Palestine' at Cardiff protest
- Published
About 400 protesters gathered in Cardiff calling for a "free Palestine".
More than 250 people have been killed since fighting began between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on 10 May amid rising tension in East Jerusalem.
A ceasefire was agreed on Friday between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.
The protest, organised by the Cardiff Palestine Solidarity Campaign, was held outside BBC Cymru Wales' offices.
"This has to stop," said Mohammed Hadia, one of the organisers, who said more than 60 children were among the fatalities in Gaza.
"The West and the international community has to stand up and say this is enough."
Israel says 13 people have been killed there, including two children.
The army said militants had fired more than 4,300 rockets during the conflict, many at southern cities.