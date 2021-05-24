Covid in Wales: No further deaths and 101 new cases
- Published
No further deaths with coronavirus in Wales have been reported by Public Health Wales over the past two days.
There have been 101 cases recorded, taking the total confirmed number in Wales to 212,535 while the number of deaths remain at 5,566.
Wales' overall case rate has dropped to 8.37 cases for every 100,000 people.
Figures also show that 2,099,263 people in Wales have now had their first vaccine jab and 1,003,682 have received both doses.
The latest figures cover a 48-hour period up to 09:00 BST on Sunday.
What are the case rates?
The local authority with the highest rolling case rate for the past seven days is Newport with a case rate of 23.3 per 100,000 people, followed by Wrexham (12.5) and Swansea (11.7).
Powys (2.3), Gwynedd (2.4) and Denbighshire (3.1), had the lowest infection rates.