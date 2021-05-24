Drug-using driver jailed for hit-and-run Blaenavon death
- Published
A driver who had been taking amphetamines before killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed for three years.
Rhys Dobson, 19, died at the scene when a car driven by Derek Richards, 38, of Blaenavon, hit him in Varteg Road in the Torfaen town.
Richards admitted causing death by driving without due care and attention.
Cardiff Crown Court heard Mr Dobson had walked some friends home after a night out because they had not felt safe.
He was returning home alone on 14 April 2019 when Richards drove into him and he died instantly.
The court heard Richards did not stop and parked his car away from his home. He later claimed he thought he had hit something which had been fly-tipped.
'Completely broken'
His car was found the following day by police. Richards claimed he had taken the drugs after the collision.
Judge Nicola Jones rejected that suggestion, describing the taking of amphetamines as a "substantially aggravating feature".
The court heard Richards had taken a potentially fatal dose of the drug.
She said: "You failed to stop so Rhys's body could be retrieved in a timely fashion and with dignity."
In a personal impact statement, Mr Dobson's father Colin told the court his son's death had a "massive impact" on the his family's life.
He said he was "completely broken" and that his mental health had "suffered immensely".
'Stolen Rhys's life'
Mr Dobson told the court he had been unable to identify his son and his mother had done it.
He said his life had taken on new rituals, adding: "I blow a kiss to his photo and I blow a kiss to the place where Rhys was killed by Derek Richards."
Mr Dobson said: "His life was ended by someone who had no regard for anyone. He has stolen Rhys's life away and my own."
Mr Dobson added: "I feel as a father I have failed him as I didn't protect him."
Richards was also banned from driving for four years and six months.