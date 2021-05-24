Covid: More than 250 pupils sent home from Porthcawl school to isolate
- Published
More than 250 pupils are isolating after 26 people tested positive for coronavirus at a Porthcawl school.
In total 267 out of about 400 pupils have been sent home from West Park Primary.
Bridgend Council said parents had "been advised to remain alert" and online learning had been arranged.
A spokesman said four staff and 22 pupils had tested positive. They said "all staff and most pupils" in year one were affected.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said there were also cases among pupils "in nursery, reception, year two and year three″.
The council said 68 brothers and sisters of the pupils sent home had also been told to isolate, meaning a total of 335 people were home learning.
Walk-in test centre
The local authority urged parents to monitor their children for coronavirus symptoms and to book a test "immediately" if they developed them.
A walk-in mobile test centre has been set-up at Awel-Y-Mor Community Centre in the town's Hutchwns Terrace, which is open from 09:00 to 15:30 BST.
The council's education and regeneration member, Charles Smith, said: "While UK infection rates are falling and many pandemic restrictions have been relaxed, coronavirus has not gone away.
"These new cases demonstrate why it is still vitally important for us all to keep our guard up, to wear a mask, follow the rules and to make every effort to minimise the potential for exposure."