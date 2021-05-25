Cardiff Airport: Flight to Edinburgh to start
A new regional airline route has launched linking Wales with Scotland.
The Loganair flights from Cardiff to Edinburgh will begin on 2 August and tickets went on sale on Tuesday.
There will be five direct flights in each direction every week, taking one hour and 25 minutes.
It comes after the airline Flybe collapsed in March 2020, meaning many regional routes in the UK including between Cardiff and Edinburgh were lost.
Kay Ryan of Loganair said the new route would fill that gap and "allow family members to reunite as well as enable people to enjoy a well-earned break".
