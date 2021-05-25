Connah's Quay: Woman in court over Dean Bennett murder
A woman has appeared in court accused of murdering a man.
Emma Berry, 46, from Connah's Quay, is accused of killing Dean Michael Bennett, 31, at a property in Old Dock Road in the town at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.
She was remanded in custody at Llandudno Magistrates' Court to appear at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday.
A man, 35, and girl, 16, who were also arrested after Mr Bennett's death, have been released without charge.
Mr Bennett was taken to hospital but was later confirmed dead, the court was told.
North Wales Police thanked residents and those who have helped with investigations but appealed to anyone with information who has yet to come forward to do so.
