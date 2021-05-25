Covid: Walk-in vaccine appointments offered in Cardiff
A walk-in centre is being opened for people to receive their first Covid-19 vaccine if they live and work in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.
The Bayside centre, based in the former Toys 'R' Us store in Cardiff Bay, will open to people aged 18 from Thursday.
Cardiff and Vale health board said first doses have been given to 82% of its adults.
But it said some may not have been invited if their contact details had changed.
"The vaccine is still our best defence against Covid-19 and we would encourage anyone who is eligible to receive their vaccine to please get it," said Tracy Meredith, the health board's head of operations for testing and mass immunisations.
"We have invited all of our adult population to attend but are aware there will be some people that have been missed as we perhaps did not have up to date contact details or they opted out at the start of the programme."
Bayside Mass Vaccination Centre is open from 27 to 31 May between 08:30 and 17:30 BST offering the Pfizer and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines.
People awaiting a second vaccine will be notified by letter 11 weeks after their first dose, said the health board.