Connah's Quay: Trial date set for woman accused of murder
A 46-year-old woman accused of the murder of a man in Flintshire has been given a trial date of 6 December.
Emma Berry, of Dock Road, Connah's Quay, appeared via video link at Mold Crown Court from Styal women's prison.
She is charged with killing Dean Michael Bennett, 31, at a property in Dock Road on Saturday.
Judge Rhys Rowlands appeared via video link from Cardiff Crown Court for the hearing.
Berry, wearing a grey top and black trousers, spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth during the seven-minute hearing.