Bradley John inquest: Bullied boy's teacher breaks down

image copyrightFamily picture
image captionBradley John, 14, died after being found at St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive in September 2018

The teacher of a boy who died after suffering "horrific" bullying broke down after the boy's father thanked him for trying to save his son's life.

Bradley John died, aged 14, after being found in a toilet block at a Llanelli school, in 2018.

At the hearing in Llanelli, Bradley's father thanked St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School teacher Michael Kent, who tried to resuscitate him.

On Tuesday, Bradley's sister said the bullying broke her brother's spirit.

image captionBradley John attended St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School after leaving Amman Valley Comprehensive

The four-day inquest into Bradley's death has also heard from his grandmother, who described incidents he endured at school that included someone spitting in his lunch.

It came after the first day of the inquest on Monday, when Bradley's father said his son, who had ADHD, had endured "horrific" bullying at the school, including being beaten up and having his clothes and mobile phone stolen.

Design-technology teacher Mr Kent told the latest hearing that on the day of his death, Bradley had been proud of his work in 3D isometric drawing and had showed it off in class.

He had a good relationship with Bradley, who had said "thank you sir" as he left class, the hearing was told.

image captionBradley's father Byron John asked teacher Michael Kent about the circumstances leading up to his son's death

Speaking to Mr Kent directly, Mr John asked the teacher about an incident as pupils entered class that day, where Mr Kent had recalled Bradley clapping and another pupil making a gesture which, Mr Kent felt, suggested Bradley was gay.

Mr John spoke of CCTV footage which, he claimed, then showed Bradley's body language changed.

A lawyer representing the John family also asked Mr Kent if he had seen Bradley hunched over with his head down, but Mr Kent said he had not.

Mr John then asked Mr Kent if he could explain "Bradley leaving that room happy, walking straight from that room and taking his life".

Mr Kent said he could not explain it, and that he did not believe anything which happened during his class could have triggered it.

image copyrightShowground Photography
image captionA memorial bench was unveiled at the David Broome Event Centre in Caldicot, where Bradley trained in show jumping

Mr John ended his questioning by thanking Mr Kent for his efforts to resuscitate Bradley after he was found hanged in the school toilets.

The hearing was paused as Mr Kent appeared to break down and weep.

After he finished giving evidence, Mr Kent was also thanked by the coroner for his efforts to save Bradley.

The inquest continues.

