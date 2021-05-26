Connah's Quay death: Assault victim Dean Bennett 'best Daddy ever'
The daughter of a man who died following a serious assault in north Wales was "the best Daddy ever", his family says.
Dean Bennett, 31, was fatally injured at a property on Old Dock Road in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.
Emma Berry, 46, has appeared in court charged with his murder.
In a statement, Mr Bennett's family said it was "heart-breaking", adding his daughter would "miss him always".
They thanked people for their support and say they will release balloons in his memory from the Navy Club car park in Connah's Quay on Saturday.
"We will always miss him, and he will never be forgotten," the statement added.
North Wales Police said officers' "thoughts and sympathies" were with Mr Bennett's friends and family.
Ms Berry, who appeared via video link at Mold Crown Court from Styal women's prison on Wednesday, is due to go on trial on 6 December.