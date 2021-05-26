Covid: Bring rapid-flow tests on holiday to Wales, urges FM
- Published
Visitors planning to take a holiday in Wales are being urged to pack lateral flow tests if they live in areas of the UK with higher rates of coronavirus.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said visitors from Covid hotspots, including areas with high levels of the Indian variant, should help keep Wales safe.
It comes as the UK government asked people living in eight areas of England to minimise travel out of their area.
However, no restrictions on people's movement have been imposed.
The Indian variant of concern is concentrated in Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside.
Wales' tourism sector is preparing for the late spring bank holiday this weekend and the start of the summer season.
"Our tourism businesses will be looking forward to a busy week and the start of the summer season," Mr Drakeford said.
"I urge anyone planning a break in Wales from an area with higher rates of coronavirus, to test themselves regularly, using the free Covid-19 lateral flow tests, before they travel.
"Only those who have a negative test result and no symptoms of coronavirus should travel.
He accepted that visitors making sure they test themselves regularly was "an additional measure to help keep Wales safe".
"Lateral flow testing kits are also available locally throughout Wales," he added.
Latest figures show there have been more than 3,200 cases of the India variant of concern identified in England while there have been 57 cases in Wales.
The Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines have been found to be highly effective against the variant identified in India, after two doses.
Two jabs of either vaccine give a similar level of protection against symptomatic disease from the Indian variant as they do for the Kent one that was identified at the beginning of the year.
However, both vaccines are only 33% effective against the Indian variant in three weeks after a first dose has been administered.