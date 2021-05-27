BBC News

One person killed and second in hospital after Tan-y-groes crash

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionMotorists are advised to avoid using the A487 between Tan-y-groes and Sarnau

A person has died following a crash involving two cars in Ceredigion.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on the A487 near Tan-y-groes at about 07:15 BST.

One person was declared dead at the scene while a second has been taken to hospital.

Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for information on the crash, involving a green Mini Countryman and a white Toyota, and the road remains closed in both directions.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.