Covid: Live music events to return in Wales
- Published
Live music events can return immediately in Wales, it has been announced.
The Welsh government confirmed performances could now "begin once again in Wales across all settings".
It said venues would need full risk assessments in line with hospitality and performing guidance.
Venues will need to limit groups to a maximum of six people from six households, use one-way systems and follow ventilation guidelines.
It brings live events in line with restaurants and theatres, which were able to open earlier in May.
A spokesman said the suspension of gigs and other live events had been one of "the biggest shocks to our sense of well-being and the arts economy".
He added: "We will continue to support our music and arts sectors in Wales through our cultural recovery, freelancer and economic resilience funds."
Sam Dabb is Wales co-ordinator for the Music Venue Trust and manages Newport's Le Pub.
She said: "I'm really, really happy. It's been a long road, but I think we're finally getting to the end of it.
"The gigs are subject to risk assessments and the guidance, and we have to wait for the guidance to come out from Welsh government, which we're expecting any minute now, and then the Music Venue Trust are going to help their members build the risk assessments, to make sure we do everything safely and properly.
"I think the best route back is to do it safely and slowly.
"Whatever the scientific advisers are saying we should do, we're going to make sure our members are doing," she said.