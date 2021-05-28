Mayhill riot: Police make new arrests and say more to come
- Published
Fifteen arrests have now been made following violent disorder in Swansea, with more likely in the coming days.
Cars were burnt out and windows smashed in Mayhill on 20 May.
Det Supt Gareth Morgan described it as "a substantial investigation" for South Wales Police, with officers using facial recognition technology to identify those involved from CCTV.
They are studying a total of 400 submissions from people, including videos of the disorder.
"We are making clear progress to identify those responsible and we anticipate further arrests over the coming days," Det Supt Morgan said.
He added most of the arrests have been made because of "proactive police work" but three people handed themselves in.
Of the 15 arrests so far, 13 have been bailed under strict conditions, while the two others have been released from custody under investigation.
Police initially made four arrests last weekend, with a further three announced a day later.
The disorder is thought to have started after a balloon release for Ethan Powell, 19, who collapsed and died on Wednesday.
Adam Romain, whose house was targeted after he tried to stop youths setting fire to his car, has since said he will move from Swansea, saying he does not feel safe there any more.
He described bricks being thrown through windows while his girlfriend and children screamed, and feared his home would be looted.
Mr Romain said his children had now "bounced back" but added his partner was too scared to come home.
"I'm on a rollercoaster, up and down, thinking I don't know where to point the anger sometimes," he added.
A man from nearby Fforestfach gave Mr Romain his old car after hearing about his experiences and how he relied on a vehicle for his job as a delivery driver.
He said this restored his faith in people.