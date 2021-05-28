Ryan Giggs appears at crown court accused of coercive control
Wales boss and ex-Manchester United player Ryan Giggs will go on trial in January accused of headbutting his ex-girlfriend and controlling her.
Mr Giggs, 47, allegedly assaulted Kate Greville, 36, and caused her actual bodily harm at his home in Greater Manchester on 1 November last year.
He is also accused of controlling and coercive behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.
He will face trial at Manchester Crown Court on 24 January.
Mr Giggs appeared at the court on Friday during a short hearing where he confirmed his identity and the date was set. He was told the trial could last three weeks.
He will also attend a plea and trial preparation hearing on 23 July.
The court was told that the crown was yet to "particularise the indictment" in relation to the accusation of controlling and coercive behaviour.
Mr Giggs, who is accused of using violence, isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse, previously issued a statement saying he would "look forward to clearing my name".
He has also been charged with common assault by beating of Ms Greville's younger sister, Emma Greville, in the alleged same incident, which he also denies.
His honour judge Nicholas Dean QC, honorary recorder of Manchester, said there were three weeks available for the trial but added: "I very much hope that this case will not last that amount of time, but that'll be discussed further on the next occasion this case is listed."
Mr Giggs was bailed until his court appearance in July.
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced caretaker boss Robert Page will manage the country at this summer's European Championship finals.