Missing Frankie Morris: Mum 'terrified' he's been harmed
- Published
The mother of a missing teenager has said she is "terrified" someone has harmed him, adding it would be a "miracle" if he is still alive.
Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, was last seen 27 days ago and mum Alice Morris said the "best scenario" is if he disappeared after losing his memory.
He was last seen near the Vaynol Arms in Gwynedd on 2 May, a day after going to a rave at a disused quarry.
Three people were arrested, but have been eliminated from investigations.
"Frankie has now been missing for 27 days and it's totally out of character for him to be away for any length of time without contacting anybody," Ms Morris, 51, said.
"I'm terrified that someone has harmed my beautiful son, but I realise that after such a long time it's possible that he is no longer alive."
She offered her "heartfelt thanks" to all those who have provided information about the search for the Anglesey teenager.
"He enjoyed the outdoors, snowboarding in winter in the Czech Republic," she added.
"He loved to be with his friends. He's very smart and manually skilled. He's quite a talented artist. He used to do graffiti all over my home town.
"He is someone with a good heart."
Ms Morris, who was in the Czech Republic at the time of her son's disappearance, said she last spoke to Frankie on the Wednesday before he disappeared on the Sunday.
Describing him as being in a "very optimistic" mood, she said: "He's been saving money to have driving lessons and wanted to buy a van and go travelling."
He did not reply to a message on the Sunday and his father reported him missing the following Tuesday.
Ms Morris added: "I thought he had an accident, which was what we thought at the beginning, but after the party he was walking with a punctured bike and he just disappeared.
"I think something bad happened to him, someone's done something bad to him.
"To find him alive - it would be a miracle, but you hear stories of people who appear after losing their memory, that would be the best scenario."
Frankie, from Llandegfan, was last seen on CCTV pushing his bike near the Vaynol Arms, near Llanberis.
Many volunteers have been looking for him, using drones and dogs, while police divers have also been involved in the search.
Police quizzed one man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A second man and a woman were suspected of perverting justice.
But they have all now been eliminated from inquiries.