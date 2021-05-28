'Bullying' Mayor of Knighton Nick Johns suspended for six months
- Published
The mayor of Knighton in Powys has been suspended as a town councillor for six months following a foul-mouthed tirade at a public meeting about coronavirus.
Nick Johns was cautioned by police after the outburst in March last year, prompted by an argument over his local credentials.
A standards sub-committee of Powys County Council ruled he had used "disrespectful and abusive language".
Councillor Johns did not attend the hearing and has been asked for comment.
The outburst occurred about 40 minutes into a meeting at Knighton Community Centre in March 2020 called to discuss the town's response to the Covid emergency, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The standards sub-committee was told that Mr Johns had launched into a foul-mouthed tirade and showed bullying behaviour which had left several people feeling anxious to this day.
It centred on an email he had sent to a member of the community centre committee, calling her a "newcomer" and suggesting the town was better served by a community support group of other local residents.
'Calm him down'
Witnesses said Mr John became volatile when his own local credentials were questioned at the meeting, prompting him to stand up, pointing aggressively and swearing at people.
They say he then left the building and got into his car, but pulled up and re-entered the building for a second rant.
The Reverend Kevin Dare of Knighton Baptist Church told the committee he followed the mayor as he left again, worried for his safety.
"I was attempting to chat to him and calm him down before he drove off," he said.
Louise Hardwick, who had been at the meeting as its secretary, said she also went outside as she was worried for Mr Dare's safety and was then sworn at by the mayor.
"When he had his first outburst, I asked him to calm down and not use this language," she said in her evidence.
Mrs Hardwick explained that when he turned to insult her outside the meeting she decided to call the police.
A few days later, Mr Johns received a formal caution from Dyfed-Powys Police for the use of threatening, abusive words, and disorderly behaviour.
"I felt threatened and still feel anxious to this day," Mrs Hardwick added.
'Bullying' behaviour
Sinead Cook, an investigating officer from the Ombudsman's office, summed up the evidence, saying that while there were differing accounts of the specific language used, "on balance the standards committee considered there was sufficient evidence to suggest that Councillor Johns used disrespectful and abusive language".
"Councillor Johns acknowledged during his [investigation] interview that there clearly was a breach of the code," she said.
"Although the outburst makes it unclear who the comments were directed at, it was clear it had an effect on all present."
Ms Cook added: "The behaviour towards Mrs Hardwick was bullying.
"Given Councillor Johns's role as mayor, and the purpose of the meeting to bring people together to discuss how best to assist Knighton in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, his behaviour was particularly shocking."
Standards committee chairman Councillor Stephen Hayes said: "We would not expect this behaviour of any town councillor - it is an aggravating factor that he is the mayor.
"It is our unanimous decision that we suspend Councillor Johns for a period of six months with immediate effect."