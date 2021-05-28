Llangors Lake: Swimmers warned as blue-green algae found
Swimmers and water sports enthusiasts have been warned to keep out of the water after blue-green algae was found at Llangors Lake near Brecon.
Powys council recommended that activities are restricted, especially where immersion in the water is likely.
The algae produce toxins which can cause skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, stomach pains, fever and headache if swallowed.
It can cause serious illness of the liver and nervous system.
The blue-green algae, called cyanobacteria, occur naturally in inland waters, estuaries and seas and cannot be removed or treated.
They thrive in warm conditions and are likely to come and go throughout the summer season.
Given the potential health risks caused by the algae, people have been advised not to swallow the water or swim in it, or take part in sports such as water skiing.
They have also been warned to avoid contact with the algae and not to eat fish caught in the lake.
Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the water, said the council's environmental health team.