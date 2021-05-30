Two arrested over man's sudden death in Pembroke Dock
- Published
The sudden death of a 27-year-old man in Pembrokeshire is being investigated by Dyfed-Powys Police.
He was found at Laws Street, Pembroke Dock, in the early hours of Saturday.
Few details have been released but police confirmed two men have been arrested in connection with his death.
Det Ch Insp Jonathan Rees said he appreciated the police presence would have caused "disruption and concern", and he thanked people for their "understanding at this difficult time".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.