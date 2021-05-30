Covid rules: Friendly Fox pub warned about 'table hopping'
A pub has been issued with a second improvement notice after it did not control customers to ensure Covid rules were followed.
About 30 people at the Friendly Fox, Rhiwderin, Newport, were seen "without face masks and table hopping" during a visit by council officials on 21 May.
Newport City Council's notice requires the pub to take action.
The pub blamed a party of younger customers for causing issues, and said the matter had now been resolved.
In addition to breaching rules on face masks, officers claimed some customers were ordering from the bar, and the pub's one way system was not being adhered to during the visit.
"The officers felt the premises had no control on customers to ensure Covid compliance," said a council report.
Six people from up to six households have been able to meet indoors in pubs since 17 May as part of Wales' lockdown rules.
The council has issued a number of recommendations, including that the pub should put someone on the door at certain times "controlling both the inside and the outside areas of the premises".
It also said "clear signage should be displayed on each table reminding customers they must remain seated and may be asked to leave the premises if they 'table hop'".
"Staff are required to ensure track and trace details are undertaken correctly and should not seat customers until all details have been taken and importantly are legible," it said.
The pub was issued a separate improvement notice following a visit on 10 October when a council enforcement officer said some customers were "not social distancing".
Responding to the concerns, one of the pub's management team said a group of about 10 customers had refused to adhere to Covid rules on the night of the inspection, and had to be asked to leave the premises, to the applaud of other customers.
"We were trying to get them off the premises and the licensing people turned up, and it was a bit hectic because of that," said Hayley Higgins.
She said council officials returned to the pub on Saturday to carry out another inspection, and were happy with the provisions put in place.
"It's all fine now - it's all done. It was just that one night that we had the trouble - it was just bad timing," added Ms Higgins.