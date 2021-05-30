Two deaths investigated by police in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf
Police are investigating reports of the deaths of two people at a property in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
A statement from South Wales Police said they were called by the ambulance service at 10:50 BST "following reports of the death of two people at an address in High Street, Cymmer, Porth".
"Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances," it said.
