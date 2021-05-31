Motorcyclist killed in crash with car on A494 near Dolgellau
A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Gwynedd.
Emergency services attended the scene on the A494 between Llanuwchllyn and Rhydymain, near Dolgellau, at about 15:15 BST.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after their bike and a Volkswagen Golf collided.
The front passenger of the car was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool with serious injuries.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
Sgt Jason Diamond of North Wales Police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The road has been closed in both directions while the vehicles are recovered.