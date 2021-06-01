Holyhead: Cyclist, 11, seriously hurt as car hits him
An 11-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when a car hit him as he cycled in Holyhead.
He had to be airlifted to Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool after the crash on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Cyttir Road, Holyhead, just after 17:00 GMT, following the collision, which involved a blue Mazda.
North Wales Police appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.
Sgt Jason Diamond, of the road policing unit, said: "The Mazda was travelling along Cyttir Road towards London Road, and the cyclist had come from the direction of Tyn Pwll Road."
