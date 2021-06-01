Covid: Will Wales see further lockdown easing next week? Published 1 hour ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Life is feeling more like normal - but can further steps be taken on that journey yet?

The next round of rule relaxations for Covid could happen next Monday after a planned review of regulations this week.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said when announcing the last easing of regulations on 14 May that Wales could move to alert level one in June if the public health situation "remained positive".

At the time, there had been 26 cases of the Covid variant - first found in India and now known as Delta - detected in Wales. That number stood at 58 by the end of last week.

Some experts have warned that an end to Covid restrictions in England should not go ahead on 21 June as hoped and, in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paused the easing of lockdown for millions of people on Tuesday.

Despite a lower number of cases and a relatively positive health scenario in Wales, could it be that ministers here will also hold back on further opening up?

What alert level is Wales at?

Wales is on alert level two out of four. It means people can do the things we have been enjoying for the past few weeks, such as meet indoors in a pub or restaurant, meet six people outdoors or in our gardens and enjoy sport in groups of 30 indoors and 50 outdoors.

The table below summarises what is currently allowed.

What can we do at alert level one?

If Mr Drakeford does decide to move Wales to level one on Friday, a new round of freedoms will begin on 7 June.

However, it is worth noting that they do not go as far as those proposed for England on 21 June, should that easing go ahead, which would see the end of all legal restrictions on social contact.

The headline changes would be:

Six people from different households (not including under-11s) can meet in private dwellings. Currently, only people in an extended household (made up of two groups from different homes) can do this. Note, one household can already comprise a bubble involving a household and a single person, single parent, or household made up of 16 to 17-year-olds, which can then join as a whole with another household

Extended households will expand to include a third household

30 people can meet outdoors (it is currently six). The limit in private gardens will remain at six. Children under 11 are not counted in either situation

Organised indoor activities can expand to 50 from the current 30 (this would include events such as wedding receptions and wakes)

Organised outdoor activities can expand to 100 from the current 50

Event and conference venues could open

Nightclubs and late-night venues would remain closed

When the revised alert plans were drawn up in March, however, a note of caution over movement between levels was sounded.

In its Coronavirus Control Plan, the Welsh government said: "There may also be a continuing need to move between the alert levels in more gradual stages if the outlook remains uncertain.

"For example, if a new variant of concern is circulating in the UK or if immunity from vaccines begins to wane. If this were the case, we would continue to prioritise the relaxation of lower risk activities first, such as more activity outdoors."

This was published just before the Delta variant was identified as a variant of concern in India.

What do experts think?

image copyright Getty Images image caption Are we at the start of a third wave of Covid?

The Welsh government is remaining non-committal ahead of Friday's review. A spokesman said: "The cabinet will be meeting on Thursday to discuss the latest scientific evidence and to make a final decision on whether we move to alert level one from Monday."

Richard Stanton, reader in virology at Cardiff University, said the vaccines were really good at stopping serious illness and deaths, even against the new variants, but added: "What we're seeing with the new variants is that two doses of the vaccine are required to stop you catching and spreading the virus."

image caption Virologist Richard Stanton hopes easing will be put on hold

For this reason, and to protect the younger people who are unvaccinated but still at risk of getting long Covid if they catch the virus, he is advocating a cautious approach to further unlocking.

"Everyone wants these restrictions to be over, but if we lift the restrictions too much too quickly and the virus starts spreading again, the result will be that we simply have to clamp down again and reduce those freedoms that we're all looking forward to having," he said.

"It's important that we relax slowly and that we track the statistics as they come out - the cases, the hospitalisations - and make sure we go slowly and carefully and we don't go too far past that point where we have to roll everything back.

"I just think we need to re-evaluate our priorities a little bit with this new variant and just say let's wait a little bit longer and see how it plays out."

Dr Dylan Jones, a lecturer in medical sciences at Bangor University also thinks a short delay might be useful.

"It's important to keep in mind that the numbers are very low in Wales so far but one does worry that we're at the very beginning of a third wave," he told BBC Radio Cymru.

"What we've seen historically is that the virus takes two to three weeks to start presenting itself in patients, so some delay would give us enough time to start seeing how the latest restrictions affect the numbers of people in hospital and in intensive care.