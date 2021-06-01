Weather warning: Thunderstorms 'likely' across southwest Wales
Southwest Wales is due to be hit by thunderstorms and possible flooding on Wednesday, the Met Office has said.
The forecaster issued a yellow weather warning and said the storms were "likely" to occur between 05:00 and 11:00 BST.
It added that "lightning is likely to be the main hazard from this, though some heavy rain and hail is possible".
Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Swansea are the areas expected to be most affected.
'Longer journey times'
Up to 20mm of rain may fall in some spots, raising the risk of flooding which could damage homes and businesses, it said.
It also warned that driving conditions will be "affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times".