Bank holiday weekend saw highest 999 call rate since 2019
The bank holiday weekend brought the highest number of 999 calls since December 2019, the Welsh Ambulance Service has said.
WAS director of operations Lee Brooks said the warm weather and "higher footfall" was behind the spike.
He said there were more than 1,900 calls on Monday - up 36% compared to the Monday before.
WAS has asked people to use its online 111 symptom checker as a first port of call if ill or injured.
Mr Books also said there were about 25% more emergency calls on Sunday, compared to 23 May.
He said WAS experienced an "incredibly busy bank holiday weekend, with Sunday and Monday generating the highest daily 999 call rate we have experienced since December 2019".
"Undoubtedly it has been an extraordinary weekend, with demand exceeding our forecasts."
He added: "The public should also take precautions in the sunshine by ensuring they use sun screen, staying hydrated and seeking shade regularly.
"If consuming alcohol, please do so in moderation and make sure you have plans in place to get home safely."
He said these measures would help free up resources to deal with "the highest priority patients who are in need of urgent medical attention".