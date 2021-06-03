Newport houses given green light despite concerns
- Published
Plans for 149 homes been given the green light, despite councillors' concerns over parking and garden space.
The second residential development at Old Town Dock development site in Newport will build on the drive-through coffee shop and housing developed in the first phase.
Electric vehicle charging points are also planned at the site, between Usk Way and East Docks Road.
Concerns were raised about whether this would go ahead.
Newport City Homes submitted the application, which includes 85 affordable homes - 57% of the scheme.
In the planning committee, fears were raised that some of the houses would have fewer parking spaces than required, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There were also concerns that despite the developer putting in the infrastructure so that electric vehicle charging points could be brought in later down the line, they would not be installed as part of the development.
Cllr William Routley said he wanted to see fewer houses built, with more space for gardens and parking.
He added: "We are building here a recipe for disaster. We are desperate for housing - desperate people will accept desperate situations and desperate conditions."
Several other councillors echoed his views. However, they were told that highways had no issues with the number of parking spaces and this development was one of the better ones.
The committee was also told that the garden space met the council's requirements.
The approval of the application is subject to a section 106 agreement - meaning the applicant has to contribute financially to education and leisure facilities.
This includes £267,699 to improve facilities at John Frost High School and £216,141 to upgrade and maintain outdoor play space at Pill Playing Fields and the Riverside Park.