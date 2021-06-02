Gwynedd crash motorcyclist named as Scott Edwards
The family of a motorcyclist, who died in a crash in Gwynedd, have said he was an "exceptionally great" dad.
Scott Edwards, 30, from Wrexham, was involved in a collision with a car on the A494 between Llanuwchllyn and Rhydymain, near Dolgellau on Monday.
His family said the father-of-one was an "outstanding son" and "much loved" brother and uncle.
North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses of the crash, which happened at about 15:15 BST.
A passenger in the Volkswagen Golf was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, but was later discharged.
The driver also sustained minor injuries.
Mr Edwards' family said: "Scott was an outstanding son to his mother, Wendy Tinsley, and father, Phil Edwards. He was a much-loved brother to all his siblings.
"Scott was as exceptionally great Dad to his daughter Amaya, who he thought the world of. He was a much-loved uncle to his nephews and nieces."
His partner Faye, said: "The day I met you changed my life for the better. I will love you forever."
Sgt Emlyn Hughes, of North Wales Police, said: "We'd like to offer our sincerest sympathies to Scott's family and friends at this difficult time.
"We continue to urge anybody who may have information that could assist with the ongoing investigation to contact us immediately."