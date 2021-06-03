St Davids bishop apologises for 'never trust a Tory' tweet
- Published
A Welsh bishop has issued an apology after tweeting: "Never, never, never trust a Tory."
The Bishop of St Davids, Dr Joanna Penberthy, said she had closed her personal account on the social media platform after a flurry of complaints.
Dr Penberthy made the comment after reposting a message about perceived threats to devolution in Wales.
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies told the Church in Wales: "All told, this is not a good look."
The bishop posted the comment on Twitter on 25 May, with about 300 comments replying - many angry about her view.
Leading Leave Brexit campaigner and Conservative commentator Darren Grimes responded: "All of the Conservative voters who look to you for spiritual direction deserve so much better."
Mark Wallace, the chief executive of the Tory news site ConservativeHome, added: "Lucky you don't have a job that supposedly involves understanding others... oh wait."
The bishop has been a prolific poster on the social media site, under the name: Joanna Penberthy WeAreRemain #GTTO #FBPE.
The abbreviations stand for: "Get The Tories Out" and "Follow Back Pro European".
In a statement, Dr Penberthy said: "On March 25th 2021 I put out a private tweet about Conservative Party supporters which has caused offence and for which I sincerely apologise.
"I acknowledge that while there may be those within the Conservative Party who oppose Welsh devolution, it is not the policy of the Conservative Party to abolish the Senedd and I should have checked all the facts before tweeting.
"I, of course, trust and have trusted many Conservatives and know there are many honourable people in that party."
The bishop then apologised for other tweets she had posted "which may have caused upset and offence".
She added: "While I hold strong political views, I have expressed them on Twitter in a way which was both irresponsible and disrespectful and I deeply regret this."
In two final posts on Twitter, she stressed her views were personal and confirmed she was closing the account, adding: "I do not make political statements on behalf of the Church in Wales or the Diocese of St Davids."
The bishop's diocese of St Davids is home to the UK's Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, the MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire Stephen Crabb, and also former Tory leader in the Senedd Paul Davies, as well as new Conservative Senedd member Sam Kurtz in Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.
Responding, the Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies added: "The many divisive and intolerant views pushed out from this very public account by the Bishop of St Davids will be troubling to many of her parishioners in west Wales."