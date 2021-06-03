Tomasz Waga death: Two men held in France over Cardiff inquiry
- Published
Two men have been arrested in France as part of an investigation into the death of a man in Cardiff.
The body of Tomasz Waga was discovered in the street in Penylan, in January.
A 26 and 27-year-old have been held in Paris, where extradition proceedings are getting under way.
Four men have been charged with the murder of Polish national Mr Waga - who had been living in Essex and had travelled to Cardiff on the day he died - and are being held in custody.
Mr Waga was found unconscious by a dog walker on Westville Road, on 28 January.
South Wales Police said the latest arrests were part of a joint operation between the force, the International Crime Coordination Centre and the National Crime Agency.
"We are now working with the Crown Prosecution Service to secure the immediate extradition of the two men from France back to United Kingdom," said Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea, who is leading the investigation.
The force said the family of Mr Waga had been updated and continued to be supported by liaison officers.
Following the arrests, police said they were no longer looking for Josif Nushi, 26, and Mihal Dhana, 27.
However, the investigation team has renewed its appeal to trace four other men they believe are connected to the case.
They are:
- Gledis Mehalla, 19, who was last known to be in Cathays, Cardiff
- Elidon Elezi, 22, last known to be in East Finchley, London
- Artan Pelluci, 29, last known address was in Cathays, Cardiff
- Ledjan Qevani, 33, last known to be in Tottenham, London
"International borders are no barrier to us pursuing people suspected of murder in the UK, we have excellent links with law enforcement colleagues across Europe including Albania," said Det Ch Insp O'Shea.
"I anticipate further co-operation as we pursue the remaining suspects, so say to you that we will catch up with you eventually.
"It will be better to surrender voluntarily and you will be treated fairly in accordance with the laws of the UK."
Police said they were still trying to trace a silver-grey Mercedes C200 Sport car, registration BK09 RBX, which was last seen in Cardiff on the day Mr Waga was killed.
A £5,000 reward offer has also been made for information on the whereabouts of Mr Mehalla and the car.
All four wanted men have links with Lushnje in Albania, Yorkshire, north-west London and Bristol.