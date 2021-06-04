Mayhill: Five more arrests after Swansea disorder
- Published
Five more arrests have been made in connection with violent disorder in Swansea last month.
South Wales Police said the men were arrested on suspicion of rioting and have been bailed until the end of the month pending further enquiries.
Seven police officers were injured and families described being trapped in their homes after violence erupted in Mayhill on 20 May.
The latest arrests take the total to 20.
The force has described their "substantial investigation", with officers using facial recognition technology to identify those involved in the violence around the Waun-Wen Road area from CCTV.
Police are studying a total of 400 submissions from people, including videos of the disorder.
Of the previous 15 arrests so far, 13 have been bailed under strict conditions, while the two others have been released from custody under investigation.
The disorder is thought to have started after a balloon release for Ethan Powell, 19, who collapsed and died the previous day.
However the violence was later condemned by Mr Powell's family for "dragged his name through the mud" .