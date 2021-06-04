Swansea: Jack Murphys customers urged to get Covid test
- Published
A Swansea bar's customers are urged to take a Covid test if they feel ill after a cluster of cases was recorded.
At least 13 people, including staff, at Jack Murphys bar in Wind Street, have tested positive for Covid-19.
A small number of staff were serving while they had symptoms, and the infectious period beforehand, Swansea Bay Health Board said.
Public Health Wales (PHW) said "hundreds" are likely to have visited over the bank holiday weekend.
The health board said people who visited the bar between 26 May and 1 June should get a test immediately if they develop a high fever, a sudden, persistent cough or loss or change of taste and smell, any flu-like symptoms or any symptoms unusual for them.
It said its Test, Trace, Protect (TTP) teams were doing "all they can to trace known contacts", but there are concerns that some customers might not be traced and may not recognise symptoms.
Siôn Lingard, consultant in health protection at PHW, said "hundreds of people are likely to have visited Jack Murphys" around the bank holiday weekend.
"Many of these people may not realise that they could have been exposed to the virus, and the TTP team may not be able to trace everyone who went there," he said.
"So it is extremely important that we warn people about the risk so they can get tested if they feel unwell - not only with the classic Covid symptoms but any symptoms which are unusual for them."
'Extremely important to follow rules'
Swansea Bay health board said that testing was available to people, even if they only have mild symptoms.
It added people who are identified as a close contact of the positive cases, and contacted by the TTP team, will be given instructions to isolate.
"Even if they are not showing symptoms, they could still be infected - and infectious," the health board said.
It also said Swansea council officers were working with the bar's managers to ensure all Covid measures are in place.
Mr Lingard said that because the virus has not disappeared it continues to be "extremely important" to follow social distancing rules - handwashing, face-coverings and keeping a safe distance from people you don't live with.