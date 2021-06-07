Covid: MP calls for 'urgent review' of packed trains
Calls have been made for the Welsh Government to investigate after images of packed trains emerged online.
Passengers complained of feeling unsafe after Covid travel restrictions were eased.
Pictures shared showed people standing in crowded carriages, unable to social distance during the hot weather.
Transport for Wales (TfW) said it monitored capacity and that safety was a "top priority".
Arfon MP Hywel Williams has said constituents had complained about TfW services along the north Wales coast to Bangor being dangerous.
He said TfW and the Welsh government should "urgently review" their onboard Covid safety protocols.
'Dire service'
"I understand from passengers that some services originating in Crewe over the weekend were at full capacity, with no means of properly enforcing social distancing measures, leaving those onboard with no alternative but to sit side by side and stand in the aisles," said Plaid MP Mr Williams.
"This dire service is bad enough under normal circumstances, but to expect passengers to endure cramped conditions for over two hours on a poorly ventilated train with next to no social distancing in the middle of a public health crisis, is a disgrace."
Social distancing measures are a legal requirement on trains and everyone on board is required to wear a face covering by law, unless they have a valid excuse.
TfW introduced an improved rail service between Cardiff and Holyhead with more capacity on Monday, and bought 30 further carriages with Welsh government help.
Transport experts and green campaigners had warned safety messaging about avoiding public transport could have a "lasting impact" and it could take years for passengers to get back on board regularly unless people felt safe.
However, commuters have tweeted photos of packed carriages, with aisles filled with people standing, as passengers travelled back from days and nights out, and work, in recent weeks.
Adam Smith said he felt "anxious" after getting on a train back to his home in Newport from Barry Island on bank holiday Monday which had standing room only.
'Standing-room only'
As the sun shone on bank holiday Monday, thousands flocked to beaches and beauty spots across Wales, with many using public transport.
However, the train leaving Barry was standing room only and Mr Smith said he was shocked there were only two carriages on a busy bank holiday.
"There must have been about 100 people waiting to get on, it was stupidly crowded," he said.
With fans now allowed back to festivals, matches and concerts when restrictions ease on Monday, Mr Smith said he assumed TfW would have put extra trains on and changed services after seeing how busy it was on the journey out.
He said while everyone was wearing facemasks on board, he was "anxious and uncomfortable", but had no other way to get home.
"I am now questioning, especially for a long journey, whether I should get the train," he said.
"People like me rely on public transport, we need more trains or carriages on so we can be safe while travelling because if we don't travel that will impact other industries if people are feeling it's not safe to travel."
Lesley Griffiths, Minister for North Wales, travelled on the first new train leaving Holyhead on Monday morning and said it was a "positive step towards encouraging more people back on the train".
There will also be new trains on the Swansea to Manchester route from December 2022.
Passenger numbers on Welsh trains have risen dramatically over the past 20 years, leading to commuters complaining of packed carriages and late services, pre-Covid.
As "non-essential" travel was banned at the height of the pandemic, passenger numbers plummeted by about 95%, with TfW slashing services as demand fell.
But in April, after travel restrictions lifted, TfW reported a rise in passengers to 20-30% of pre-pandemic levels, with footfall in stations up to 39% by 12 April.
Scientists have said the risk of transmission in a carriage depends on how crowded a train is, and how far away you can stay away from people.
Under Welsh government rules, public transport providers must take "all reasonable measures" to ensure people stay two metres apart, or face being fined.
Guidance urges them not to allow passengers to stand on public transport, to stop guards checking fares on trains, and to put on extra services and buses in areas of high demand.
They are also urged - under reasonable measures - to stop people talking on mobile phones, reading newspapers, and to not allow passengers to eat or drink, while only allowing people to travel on booked seats.
TfW previously said keeping people apart as demand increased would be "challenging", but social distancing was a priority and safety measures would continue.
Leyton Powell, TfW's safety and sustainability director, said the company was following government guidance.
"At times, such as during good weather, certain coastal services become busier, we understand our customer needs, monitor our capacity and where possible arrange additional services and road transport," he added.
"Queuing systems are in place at busy stations to protect customers and our staff and to enable social distancing, and we're actively promoting our capacity checker tool so that customers can plan ahead, not just for their initial journey but for that important trip home too."
He said the new intercity train, which is due to depart from Holyhead to Cardiff on Monday morning, would help increase capacity.
"We've also announced that we'll be adding an extra 30 of these carriages to our intercity route between Swansea and Manchester next year."