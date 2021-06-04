Frankie Morris: Body found in woods is missing 18-year-old
- Published
A body found in dense woodland on the outskirts of Bangor in north Wales is missing teenager Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, police have confirmed.
The 18-year-old from Anglesey was last seen at the beginning of May after he went to a rave at an old quarry in Gwynedd.
The body of Mr Morris had now been formally identified and his death is not being treated as suspicious.
His family thanked those who searched for the teen over the past month.
In a statement on Friday, his mother Alice Morris said: "On behalf of the family I'd like to thank everyone involved in the search for Frankie, in particular the local community.
"Frankie was very much loved and will be dearly missed."
The teenager's disappearance led to a large-scale search, with dogs, drones, police divers and volunteers involved.
On Thursday, the body of Mr Morris, from Llandegfan, was found in woods at Caerhun.
During the course of the search, three people were arrested but later eliminated from investigations.
Friends of the missing teenager also said they wanted his graffiti tags to be preserved.
They said his "crazy" tags at different locations in Bangor and Anglesey would provide "a little piece of Frankie" for his loved ones.
Ch Insp Owain Llewellyn of North Wales Police said: "Our thoughts are naturally with Frankie's family.
"This was an extensive and prolonged search and I would like to thank everyone who assisted us over the last five weeks."