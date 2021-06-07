Harlech's Theatr Ardudwy to re-open after years of closure
There are plans to re-open Theatr Ardudwy in Harlech this summer after years of closure.
The theatre and college were closed in 2016 following concerns about the structural safety of buildings.
After re-opening for a short period, it was made to close its doors again because of financial problems.
The building now has a new owner and a new production company to run the theatre from August.
During its heyday after opening in 1973, a host of productions were staged there and now there are fresh hopes it will happen again.
Kallum O'Sullivan, from KMD Productions Ltd, confirmed that they and sister company Ignite Live UK were hoping to re-open the threatre in mid August.
"We will be starting renovation work on 20 June which costs £500,000," he said.
"This will be funded via the Arts Council, the National Lottery and our personal investment as well."
He added that there would be much for theatre lovers to look forward to.
"We will be producing top musicals and plays at a professional standard. It will no longer be a community theatre, it will be a professional receiving and touring theatre."
'Community hub'
Coleg Harlech will not return as a full-time educational institution, but it will be ready for use by October, Mr O'Sullivan said.
"It will be based around the arts and performing arts. It will play host to offices and businesses, local production companies. There will be two massive lecture rooms that will be used for many events."
Gwynedd councillor Gareth Thomas, the cabinet member for economic development and community, said: "It will be a hub for the community. At the moment, they would have to travel a lot further to access this sort of asset.
"It's very important, in terms of people's confidence, that this succeeds this time.
"It's important that we have an arts hub for the area and I hope it will generate enough income this time to become financially feasible.
"We hope to support them in this new venture, and I have been in touch with the new owners to see how we as the local council can support them."