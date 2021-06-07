Three Ds Mining in court after rock traps man
- Published
A mine company used untested pallet boards to support a roof before a rock fell on a miner, a court has heard.
Gwyn Woodland was 57 when he was trapped by a lump of rock weighing more than half a tonne in November 2017.
He was taken to hospital with three fractures to his back and stomach pain, has had health problems since and has not returned to work.
Three Ds Mining, based at Danygraig Colliery in Crynant, Neath Port Talbot, has denied health and safety breaches.
Prosecuting, Alan Fuller said the miners worked in "cramped conditions" which "looked like something from the 18th Century" but they were "trusted and traditional and simple methods that worked".
He said guidance was that the traditional system for an underground roof was horizontal bars no less than 2.4in (63.5mm) thick, but that in the summer of 2017 the company had started using pre-cut pallet boards which were as narrow as 0.78in (20mm) thick in some places.
Mr Fuller described this as "utterly inadequate", said it "risked the safety of employees", and that the boards had not been tested for strength.
He said Mr Woodland had been working on a section of "ragged ground" that was possibly unstable, so used a second post, which he believed would give more support.
As he used a pneumatic tool, the rock above gave way and trapped him.
Mr Fuller told the court a colleague came to help and was able to break the rock with a sledge hammer, allowing Mr Woodland to crawl out.
Mr Woodland was taken home and then taken to hospital by his daughter where it was found he had three fractures in his back.
"He has since suffered pain, developed arthritis and has not returned to work," Mr Fuller said.
The jury was told that in February 2017 David Jones, who was director of the mine, wrote to the mines inspector to say a group of men were going to take over the mine, but the company would remain the mine's operator.
Mr. Fuller added: "It is clear that the company remained the operator and employer of many men at the mine."
He said Mr Jones closed the mine on 18 December 2017.
The trial at Swansea Crown Court continues.