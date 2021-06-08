Covid deaths in Wales lowest since September
The number of deaths involving Covid-19 was down to three in Wales in the latest week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
This is the lowest we have seen since early September. It compares to five in the previous week.
Deaths involving Covid accounted for 0.5% of all deaths in the week ending 28 May.
The trend has been for a steady decline and is 80% fewer Covid deaths than registered two months ago.
The ONS publishes figures of registered deaths when Covid is mentioned by a doctor on death certificates,
It includes cases when Covid is confirmed or suspected and deaths in people's homes, hospices and other community settings, as well as care homes and hospitals.
They are regarded as more complete than the daily snapshot figures reported by Public Health Wales.
The deaths in the latest week all occurred in hospital but details of where they happened are not yet available because of a delay in publishing some of the data.
There were no Covid deaths in care homes for a second week running.
Meanwhile, Care Inspectorate Wales - which publishes its own figures - says it has not been notified of any confirmed or suspected deaths involving care home residents since 26 March.
Only four care homes have notified any positive tests in staff or residents in the past week, the lowest levels since reporting began in December.
What about 'excess deaths'?
So-called excess deaths, which compare all registered deaths with previous years, have been below average for 12 of the past 13 weeks. There were four deaths (0.7%) below the five-year average.
Looking at the number of deaths we would normally expect to see at this point in a typical year is seen as a reliable measure of the pandemic.
The number of deaths from all causes in Wales fell to 605 in the week ending 21 May.
Only Scotland, north-east and north-west England saw above-average deaths across the UK's nations and regions.
When looking across the course of the pandemic so far, there have been 46,041 deaths from all causes in Wales, with 7,890 (17.1%) of those mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate.
This was 5,495 deaths above the five-year average.
When deaths occurring up to 28 May but counting later registrations are included, the total number of deaths involving Covid rises to 7,892.