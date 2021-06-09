Covid: Antibodies boost for under 25s in Wales
More than half of young people aged under 25 in Wales now have antibodies to help protect them against Covid-19, a latest blood sample survey suggests.
Altogether in Wales, nearly 83% of the population now have antibodies, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.
It takes samples to find out how many people have antibodies, indicating vaccination or having had Covid.
Having antibodies can help stop people contracting an infection again.
Antibodies are proteins in the blood that recognise specific infections and fight them off.
The survey is a reflection of the impact of the vaccination programme, although the ONS says finding antibodies alone is not a precise measure of the immunity protection from vaccination.
Updated results are published twice a month and the latest survey shows:
- An estimated eight in 10 adults, or 82.7% of the adult population in Wales have antibodies - a rise on 76.8% two weeks ago
- More than half (54%) of 16 to 24-year-olds now have antibodies
- This rises to nearly two thirds (65%) of 25 to 34-year-olds
- It rises through the age groups to 84.4% of 35-49-year-olds and 98% of 75-79-year-olds
The proportion of the population covered sees Wales ahead of the other UK nations - with 80.3% covered in England, 79.9% in Northern Ireland and 72.6% in Scotland.
Looking at the figures in England it is estimated that 52.5% of those aged 16 to 24 have antibodies, with 32.3% in Northern Ireland and 37.7% in Scotland.
ONS in its analysis said the percentage of adults testing positive for antibodies in Wales continued to increase in those aged between 16 and 49 years and remained high for those aged 50 and over.
The latest survey, of 1,500 people in Wales, took place in the week ending 23 May.