Frankie Morris: Inquest into missing Anglesey teen's death
- Published
An inquest into the death of an 18-year-old man from Anglesey who went missing for more than a month has begun.
Frankie Morris' body was found in woodland near Bangor last Thursday.
He had last been seen on 2 May pushing his bike past a pub about two miles away from where his body was eventually found.
The disappearance of Mr Morris, from Llandegfan, led to a search with dozens of volunteers and police taking part.
North Wales Police confirmed last week that Mr Morris's death was not being treated as suspicious.
The hearing on Tuesday was told a post-mortem examination indicated he had died due to compression of the neck as a result of hanging.
Kate Sutherland, acting senior coroner for North West Wales, adjourned the hearing while investigations continue, and said she hoped to hold it in September.