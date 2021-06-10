Mayhill: Swansea schoolchildren write to victims of riot
Children have written letters of support to people who were hurt or had property damaged in a riot in Swansea.
Seven officers were injured after rioters threw bricks at houses and torched cars in Mayhill on 20 May.
The violence in Waun-Wen Road began after a vigil was held following the death of a 19-year-old man from the area.
Year 4 and 5 pupils from nearby Ysgol Gymraeg y Cwm wrote how angry and shocked they were by what happened.
"From watching the videos the whole class was shocked and most was terrified," one child wrote.
Another thanked a police offer for "risking your life to save others from hurt".
"I was shocked and disgusted about the behaviour of the people that done it," wrote another.
"I hope you and your family are OK... the violence was mad," another child wrote.
The school's headteacher Sara David told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers: "Their parents had been talking to them, they had been talking amongst themselves and the class teacher decided they would talk about it as a class...
"They spoke about their shock, their emotions, how frightened they were, how concerned they were, how sad they were and it was important to channel those emotions and for the children to be proactive and think what they could do to help - and they came up with the idea of writing to residents."
She said the local authority helped ensure the letters got to those who had been affected.
People were "over the moon" to hear from the children, she added.
South Wales Police has so far made 20 arrests following the violent disorder.