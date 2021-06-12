Cardiff cyclist confronts driver who sexually harassed her
By Ollie Pritchard-Jones & Rachel Flint
BBC News
- Published
A cyclist who confronted a man after he shouted lewd comments out of his car at her has spoken of the barrage of daily harassment faced by women.
Nanw Beard was cycling in Cardiff when the driver pulled up alongside her and said her "backside was going to cause an accident".
The 30-year-old said just hours earlier another man said he wanted to have sex with her while she was out on her bike.
Ms Beard said calling out his behaviour made her feel "empowered".
Ms Beard, a keen cyclist, was riding along Penarth Road on 5 June when a man in a Land Rover pulled up alongside her and shouted out of his car.
"He told me I should have a health warning because my backside was going to cause an accident," she said.
"When I told him that was disgusting, he drove away laughing."
She later caught up with him and challenged the man, while filming him.
She spoke out as figures suggest many women feel unsafe cycling in Welsh cities, after 77% of women who took part in a Sustrans Cymru survey said safety improvements were needed.
"This has been the norm for me since my early teens, it's been a part of life I've just had to accept," she said, but added she would not stand for it anymore.
"I've got to the point where I'm so angry and fed up with the constant barrage of street harassment I face as a woman, especially while I'm alone."
In January, during the national lockdown, rules on how many people could exercise outdoors together where change after female runners raised safety concerns.
Athletes spoke of being shouted at by men, getting lewd comments about their figures, wolf-whistling, cars slowing down and having beer cans thrown at them, while training alone in Cardiff parks.
Now, while anyone can meet up outside for exercise, and more people getting on their bikes in summer, Ms Beard said more needed to be done to tackle this harassment, which women have faced for decades.
She said the man had a passenger in his car, who appeared to be his son, and felt she had to call out his behaviour.
In video footage, Ms Beard is heard challenging the man, but he denies sexually harassing her.
She said when he laughed at her, it felt like she was being gaslighted.
"This made me question myself, but I know that this is a common tactic when such men are called out for their behaviour," she said.
Last year, a report to Cardiff council showed just one woman for every 19 men used their bike regularly in the city.
The Bike Life Cardiff report by cycling charity Sustrans also found 70% of women never rode a bike, but 31% of women who did not would like to.
Gwenda Owen said both male and female cyclists faced abuse on a daily basis just for being on the road, and it could be very intimidating.
Ms Owen, an engagement officer for Cycling UK, said many women felt safer on bikes compared to walking as they could get away quicker.
She said men believed they could "get away with it" because they were in cars and could shout comments they may not say to someone's face.
"I've had things thrown at me for cycling in the city, the funniest one was a pack of salami, but it can be very, very intimidating," she said.
"The abuse people shout out of cars of a sexual nature, they make homophobic slurs... this is unfortunately, quite common occurrence, but I think it maybe reflects wider problems in society."
Ms Owen and Ms Beard both said the behaviour needed to be challenged by others if it was ever going to change.
Men should call out others who acted in that way, be that "on the street, in bars, in conversations at work or anywhere," said Ms Owen.
Christine Boston, director of Sustrans Cymru, praised Ms Beard for confronting the man, adding that all women had the "right to freedom of movement without unwanted attention".
She described catcalling as a form of "harassment and abuse" and said it could put women off cycling "for life".